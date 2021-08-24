Cancel
Public Health

India approves more trials of first local COVID-19 mRNA vaccine

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENGALURU, Aug 24 (Reuters) – India has approved further clinical trials for its first local mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine developed by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, the government said on Tuesday, after the injection was found to be safe and effective in an early stage study. Gennova is one of the few pharmaceutical...

