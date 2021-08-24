Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Destiny 2 Witch Queen Reveal Trailer, Coming In 2022

By David Carcasole
psu.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next big expansion for Bungie’s online shooter Destiny 2 has just been revealed titled The Witch Queen, with an initial trailer that showcases what are certainly some big changes and additions to the lore within the game, and it’ll be arriving on February 22, 2022. The news was broken...

www.psu.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Destiny 2#Bungie#Beyond Light
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Destiny 2's seasonal storytelling is now so good that other live games should be taking notes

Yesterday saw the curtain fall on Destiny 2's Season of the Splicer, and with it came a heroic last stand, the death of a reasonably major character, and the seeming confirmation of a heel turn from another. That twist was less shocking if you've been following the weekly story missions, which have been building to the big climax delivered in the 'Epilogue' cutscene that is embedded slightly further down the page.
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Diablo II: Resurrected Open Beta Date Leaked

For players who need to jump back into Diablo II, they don’t have to wait long. Apparently, the Open beta for Diablo II: Resurrected will begin this month. The Microsft store seems to be the culprit behind this newly leaked information. Numerous sites are now reporting that a listing posted...
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Comes With a Massive Day One Patch

Aliens: Fireteam Elite has a pretty significant day one patch that appears to add a whole lot of stuff to the game and also comes with the usual bug fixes. Aliens: Fireteam didn’t have Elite added in its title, and the game was even rated by ESRB, but all that changed when the game was confirmed for a release later in August. It is coming to nearly all platforms save for the Nintendo Switch. The game was developed by Cold Iron Studios and will be published by Focus Home Interactive.
Comicsattackofthefanboy.com

New Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Trailer Revealed

Today, Aniplex and CyberConnect2 revealed a new trailer of their arena fighter inspired in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, in which many of the game’s mechanics were explained. Since that its version on Aniplex’s channel is not available in...
ComicsFirst Showing

Full Trailer for Netflix's 'The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf' Anime

"Hunting monsters for coin wasn't enough?!" Netflix has unveiled the full official trailer for a film called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, a spin-off anime feature complimenting their live-action fantasy series "The Witcher". Arriving on Netflix later this month for those interested. The world of The Witcher expands in this anime origin story: Before Geralt (played by Henry Cavill on the show), there was Vesemir -- a cocky young witcher who delights in slaying monsters for coin. When a dangerous new power rises on the Continent, Vesemir learns some witchering jobs are about more than just money… The voice cast includes Theo James as Vesemir, along with Graham McTavish, Mary McDonnell, and Lara Pulver. This anime film was made by Studio Mir in Korea, also known for " The Legend of Korra" and "The Boondocks" and "Voltron: Legendary Defender", among many other shows. So this looks pretty dang good - even if you don't watch "The Witcher" series or know anything about it, this film might still be a worth a watch anyway.
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Sci-fi puzzler Seed of Life gets a release date and new trailer

Leonardo Interactive and Madlight Studio have announced they will be releasing their sci-fi puzzle platformer Seed of Life on 11th August on Steam. Travel to a beautiful dystopian semi-open world filled with strange and wonderful creatures to hunt down the mysterious device called The Seed. A trailer celebrating the release announcement can be seen below…
Video GamesPolygon

Some Destiny 2 fans are pissed about sliding

Bungie revealed a host of new changes coming to Destiny 2 last Thursday, and naturally, fans are pissed. But Destiny players aren’t mad that their favorite gun is getting nerfed or about the bevy of changes coming to various subclasses. No, Destiny players are mad about sliding changes. Sliding is...
ComicsAnime News Network

Aria the Benedizione Film's Trailer Reveals December 3 Debut

New cast, returning staff, visual, theme song artists also revealed. The official website for the Aria franchise began streaming a trailer on Tuesday for the Aria the Benedizione anime film that reveals that the film will open in Japan on December 3. The site also revealed the film's theme song...
Video GamesGamespot

Destiny 2's Latest Mission Suggests A Formerly Lost Character Might Still Be Alive

Note: This post contains spoilers from the final Override event of the Season of the Splicer, so if you haven't played the epilogue, you should do so before reading further. Though the Season of the Splicer will continue for two more weeks in Destiny 2, the "epilogue" story event we expected to see is now in the game. Guardians might have defeated the Taken Vex mind Quria a few weeks ago, but there's still one last threat--this one from Lakshmi-2, the leader of the Future War Cult.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Aliens: Fireteam Elite ‘Survive The Hive’ Trailer Reveals New Gameplay

Considering little more than a few weeks stands between gamers and the entertaining pastime of culling huge numbers of an extremely aggressive species of extraterrestrials, pre-release marketing for Aliens: Fireteam Elite has been notably absent. Since its surprise announcement earlier this year (when it was then just called Aliens: Fireteam), developer Cold Iron Studios has delivered only infrequent updates for the co-op shooter. The most recent—barring today’s reveal—dates back to June, alongside confirmation of a release date.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Carrion Lunges onto PS4 Later This Year

Gorge on your victims in this reverse-horror. Phobia Game Studio has finally announced that the gory side-scroller adventure Carrion will be crash-landing onto the PlayStation 4 later this year – when exactly? We aren’t sure but I’m still excited. If you have an interest in being a fleshy blob of...
Video GamesGamespot

A Bunch Of Destiny 2 Exotic Armors Are Changing Next Season

Bungie is making a host of balancing changes to Destiny 2 when Season 15 starts on August 24, and those alterations are going to include a number of pieces of Exotic armor that have come to dominate in the game. Exotics that give players Super energy are getting reworked in a big way, with several major ones getting nerfed and a few that have fallen away being adjusted to bring them back into circulation. There are enough changes, it seems, that we're likely to see Destiny 2's meta shake up pretty significantly in a couple of weeks, especially in the PvP arena known as the Crucible.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Genshin Impact Aloy gameplay footage leak shows the Horizon Zero Dawn star's icy moves

Genshin Impact’s upcoming character Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn has had her abilities showcased in a leaked video. In an unnamed video uploaded to Streamable, we can see the Horizon Zero Dawn character trying out her new move set in an almost 20-second long clip. Aloy begins by using what appears to be her Elemental Skill: ‘Frozen Wilds’ which sees the warrior throwing a Cryo bomb that leaves behind several smaller Cryo bombs which will also explode when interacted with.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Psychonauts 2 breaks down Raz’s Psychic Powers in latest video

Double Fine has released a new Psychonauts 2 gameplay video, this time focusing on the psychic powers main character Raz will have at his disposal. Raz retains many of his powers from the first game in the sequel. These include abilities like Levitation that allow him to roll on a ball that can reach higher areas. Then there’s the Telekensis power that allows Raz to move and throw things with his mind. There’s also several aggressive projectile attacks such as PSI-Blast and Pyro.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Siege of Paris DLC Release Date – when is it coming out?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is releasing its second expansion, The Siege of Paris, this week. It will follow the previously released Sigrblot Season Free Update, which kicked off last July 29. It featured flying, new fighting tournaments, dice games, three new quests, new settlement decorations, items and weapons. This update also included the addition of one-handed swords to the game. It will run until August 19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy