Shock in Brazil: a teenager tried to kill his teacher, but the gun jammed and the shot did not go out

The aggressor, a former student, shot the teacher in the head three times and ran away. The sequence was recorded by the bar’s security cameras. The video of a shocking case of attempted murder, which was recorded by a security camera, was broadcast on social networks and has much of Brazil in shock. The scene that circulates shows the moment in which a professor was saved, by very little and almost by chance, from being killed with a firearm by one of his former students. The event occurred in the city of Guaratinga, in Bahia, Brazil.