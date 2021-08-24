Controversy with Nicole Kidman who did not quarantine for the covid in Hong Kong
The Australian Nicole Kidman is recording a series for Amazon and in that context he traveled to Hong Kong to start working on the project. It’s about the series Expats, an adaptation of the novel by Janice YK Lee, which immerses itself in the complicated relationships between three American women who live together in a small expatriate community in the city. However, Nicole’s arrival in the region was marked by controversy.marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 2