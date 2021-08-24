Controversy with Nicole Kidman who did not quarantine for the covid in Hong Kong

People tell me that Nicole Kidman is a good actor. Hollywood agrees with that assessment. So far Kidman has one an Academy Award, a BAFTA, two Emmys, and five Golden Globes — the awards we use to gauge whether or not someone is good at acting. Despite this mountain of evidence, I’ve had a hard time seeing it. I could only see Nicole Kidman as “Nicole Kidman.” At least that was the case until Nine Perfect Strangers came along. By casting Kidman as the goddess-like figure I secretly believe her to be, I can finally understand how truly superb Kidman is as an actor.