Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Controversy with Nicole Kidman who did not quarantine for the covid in Hong Kong

marketresearchtelecast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Australian Nicole Kidman is recording a series for Amazon and in that context he traveled to Hong Kong to start working on the project. It’s about the series Expats, an adaptation of the novel by Janice YK Lee, which immerses itself in the complicated relationships between three American women who live together in a small expatriate community in the city. However, Nicole’s arrival in the region was marked by controversy.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Hong Kong#Covid#Quarantine#Australian#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Nicole Kidman on age discrimination in Hollywood

Nicole Kidman struggled with the fact that she was no longer offered roles. At 40, she suffered from age discrimination in Hollywood. The couple have two biological children together. 7/7. Kidman also adopted two children during her marriage to Tom Cruise. Age discrimination in the film industry does not stop...
Beauty & Fashioncodelist.biz

Nicole Kidman regularly gives her family a pedicure

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman (53) likes to give her family a pedicure. Her husband Keith Urban and her daughters are big fans of foot massages. In addition to acting, Nicole Kidman also works as a podiatrist for her family. She regularly gives Keith Urban and her daughters pedicures. Nicole Kidman...
Worldluxurylaunches.com

Hongkongers are furious after their government lets Nicole Kidman skip the strict quarantine after flying so she could film the Amazon TV series ‘The Expats’

Movie stars get away with a lot of things and when you’re Nicole Kidman that includes skipping quarantine in a place like Hong Kong. the financial center is maintaining one of the most restrictive and long quarantines in the world for all travelers from abroad. This exemption was given to the 54-year old Hollywood star for ‘the purpose of performing designated professional work’. Kidman is in Hong Kong to shoot an Amazon television series called The Expats, as reported by online news site HK01. But two days into Hong Kong and the well-known actress was seen shopping and filming after arriving from Sydney.
TravelWashington Post

Nicole Kidman’s Hong Kong Should Be for Everyone

Nicole Kidman’s arrival in Hong Kong has created a stir, and not just because of her celebrity status. The city is alight with rage because the Hollywood actress was exempt from the territory’s stringent quarantine rules. Instead of holing up in a hotel for 21 days, Kidman has been whisked around the city, busy filming scenes for a new television series.
WorldPosted by
Outsider.com

Nicole Kidman’s Travel to Hong Kong Causes Public Backlash

Nicole Kidman joins the slew of celebrities gaining access to quarantine exemptions in other countries. This is despite much stricter rules for the rest of the public. Last week, Kidman traveled to Hong Kong to film for her Amazon series, The Expats. She received a quarantine waiver in the process. This drew in a hoard of negative attention and negative comments aimed directly towards the star.
Musiccodelist.biz

Rare photo: the son of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise is barely recognizable – entertainment

Connor Cruise avoids the public. Now the son of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise has shared a rare snapshot of themselves. Connor Cruise (26), the son of Hollywood stars Nicole Kidman (53) and Tom Cruise (58), usually stays away from the public. But he has now shared a rare snapshot of himself on Instagram. The photo shows the 26-year-old laughing on a boat off Costa Rica, holding a large fish in front of him. He wears sunglasses and a full beard.
CelebritiesDecider

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Changed My Mind About Nicole Kidman

People tell me that Nicole Kidman is a good actor. Hollywood agrees with that assessment. So far Kidman has one an Academy Award, a BAFTA, two Emmys, and five Golden Globes — the awards we use to gauge whether or not someone is good at acting. Despite this mountain of evidence, I’ve had a hard time seeing it. I could only see Nicole Kidman as “Nicole Kidman.” At least that was the case until Nine Perfect Strangers came along. By casting Kidman as the goddess-like figure I secretly believe her to be, I can finally understand how truly superb Kidman is as an actor.
Nashville, TNHello Magazine

Inside Nicole Kidman's swanky $3.47m mansion with husband Keith Urban

Be prepared to be amazed when it comes to the property portfolio of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban as the couple own many residences between them, including an idyllic farmhouse in Nicole's native Australia, a penthouse in Sydney, a condo in New York and a mansion in Los Angeles. However, they spend the majority of their time at their main family home in Nashville, Tennessee, which they bought in 2008 for $3.47million.
Beauty & Fashioncodelist.biz

Because of this, Cardi B gave husband Offset another chance

The last five years have been an emotional roller coaster ride for rapper Cardi B (27). She blossomed into a celebrated artist of the rapeseed scene. For her debut record “Invasion of Privacy” she received a Grammy for best rap album. And privately it went haywire: her husband, rapper Offset (27), with whom she has daughter Kulture, cheated on her. In an interview with the US fashion magazine “Vogue”, the artist has now revealed why she ultimately forgave her husband.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal

Rachel Uchitel, who signed the 30-page long NDA in 2009, broke the deal in 2019 by talking about her affair with the professional golfer for the HBO documentary 'Tiger'. AceShowbiz - Tiger Woods' former mistress is in legal trouble. Rachel Uchitel, who publicly talked about her relationship with the then-married professional golfer two years ago, is now being sued by his lawyer for breaking $8 million NDA over their affair scandal.
CelebritiesDaily Iberian

Zoe Kravitz dating Channing Tatum

Zoe Kravitz is reportedly dating Channing Tatum. The 32-year-old actress recently finalised her divorce from Karl Glusman, and it seems she’s already found love again as she’s now said to be romancing ‘Magic Mike’ star Channing. An insider told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “Zoe and Channing are dating. It started out as...
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Fans Say Nia Long Is ‘Killing It’ as She Works Out in Skimpy Black Top in New Video

Nia Long celebrated "Nia Long Day" in New York City by sharing a video that showed her working out while clad in a skimpy black top and her fans had their say. American actress Nia Long is known for starring as Beulah "Lisa" Wilkes on the sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." She has starred in many other movies and television series and is a recipient of multiple awards.

Comments / 0

Community Policy