The mythical Frogger returns as a television contest in the style of Yellow Humor: first trailer

If there is an icon from the world of videogames that evokes us to the golden age of arcade rooms, it is Frogger, the mythical game of Konami in which an intrepid frog had to cross a road in which the intense vehicle traffic was the challenge to be overcome by thousands and thousands of players who left their weekly pay in coins. Now, and after 40 years since its debut and after countless conversions on all kinds of platforms (the last installment appeared in Apple Arcade a couple of years ago with Frogger in Toy Town), arrives a version of the game that nobody expected: a television contest in the purest style of Takeshi’s Castle or Yellow Humor, as it was popularly known in Spain.