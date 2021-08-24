Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho Falls, ID

Woman gets probation for drug DUI hit and run crash

By Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDAHO FALLS — A woman will spend time on probation after a DUI hit-and-run crash earlier this year. Hannah Lynne Reber, 20, was placed on two years of probation Friday after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, battery, driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance. Reber was initially charged with some felonies, but as part of a plea agreement, the charges were amended to misdemeanors.

www.eastidahonews.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Bonneville County, ID
Crime & Safety
County
Bonneville County, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Hit And Run#Steven Alan#Idaho State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy