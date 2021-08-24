Woman gets probation for drug DUI hit and run crash
IDAHO FALLS — A woman will spend time on probation after a DUI hit-and-run crash earlier this year. Hannah Lynne Reber, 20, was placed on two years of probation Friday after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, battery, driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance. Reber was initially charged with some felonies, but as part of a plea agreement, the charges were amended to misdemeanors.www.eastidahonews.com
