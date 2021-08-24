PlatinumGames will also have a streaming event, the Super Summer Festival
Whoever does not have an event, festival, or streaming, raise their hand. The next to join the fashion has been Platinum Games, the Japanese studio behind projects like Bayonetta, Astral Chain, Babylon’s Fall or Metal Gear Rising Revengeance. Will be next August 27 (or August 28, depending on the country) when the Japanese show updates on some of their projects. The Super Summer Festival will offer news about The Wonderful 101: Remastered, Sol Cresta or World of Demons.marketresearchtelecast.com
