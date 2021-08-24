PlatinumGames will also have a streaming event, the Super Summer Festival

Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live, the gala presented by Geoff Keighley, was the setting chosen by 2K Games to present its new project, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, a title based on Marvel superheroes that is in the hands of Firaxis, the studio responsible for Civilization VI and XCOM. In line with the projects designed by this developer, the combat system will work tactically and strategicallyBut what exactly will it be like? After presenting the first cinematic trailer, it’s the turn of the gameplay, which will be revealed today, September 1.