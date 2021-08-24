Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

PlatinumGames will also have a streaming event, the Super Summer Festival

marketresearchtelecast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhoever does not have an event, festival, or streaming, raise their hand. The next to join the fashion has been Platinum Games, the Japanese studio behind projects like Bayonetta, Astral Chain, Babylon’s Fall or Metal Gear Rising Revengeance. Will be next August 27 (or August 28, depending on the country) when the Japanese show updates on some of their projects. The Super Summer Festival will offer news about The Wonderful 101: Remastered, Sol Cresta or World of Demons.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platinumgames#Bolivia#Costa Rica#Platinumgames#Platinum Games#Japanese#Babylon#Nintendo Switch#Terra Cresta#Apple Arcade#Ios#Vgc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Cuba
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Related
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Gamescom 2021 | Opening Night Live, today; time and how to watch live online

The key moment for Gamescom 2021 has arrived. For yet another year, the conference par excellence will be called Opening Night Live and will be directed by Geoff Keighley, head of The Game Awards. You can follow her live this Wednesday August 25 at 8:00 p.m. (CEST). We tell you how to watch it online, how long it will last and which games and companies have confirmed their participation in the event.
Video GamesPosted by
Axios

Xbox and Nintendo show off indie games

Microsoft and Nintendo deluged fans over the last two days with showcases focusing on indie games about everything from farming in mech suits to boyfriends that turn into weapons. Why it matters: These showcases reinforce the idea that there are great reasons to play an Xbox or Switch beyond whatever...
Video GamesGematsu

This Week’s Japanese Game Releases: Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon, No More Heroes III, more

Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon for PlayStation 4 and Switch, and No More Heroes III for Switch are the highlights of this week’s Japanese video game releases. Other notable new titles due out this week include the Switch and PC versions of The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie, and the PC version of Labyrinth of Touhou: Gensoukyo and the Heaven-Piercing Tree.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Adorable Cat Collecting Game Neko Atsume VR Is Finally Available on PS Store in North America

About four years ago, it was announced that Neko Atsume, a popular Japanese game about collecting and playing with feline friends, would be getting a PlayStation VR version. While this did materialise in 2018, it was only released in its homeland of Japan, with no sign of a Western launch for cat lovers across the sea. However, as discovered by Gematsu, the game is now available in North America.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel’s Midnight Suns, first gameplay: time and how to watch online

Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live, the gala presented by Geoff Keighley, was the setting chosen by 2K Games to present its new project, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, a title based on Marvel superheroes that is in the hands of Firaxis, the studio responsible for Civilization VI and XCOM. In line with the projects designed by this developer, the combat system will work tactically and strategicallyBut what exactly will it be like? After presenting the first cinematic trailer, it’s the turn of the gameplay, which will be revealed today, September 1.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Playground Games Shares First Look at Forza Horizon 5’s Map

While racing fans are still waiting on any sort of news for the upcoming Forza Motorsport, Playground Games took the stage back at Microsoft’s E3 press conference to announce the latest entry in the open world spin-off series. One of the highlights of the Forza Horizon series has always been...
Video Gamesvg247.com

Watch the Nintendo Indie World showcase here

Nintendo is going to tell us about a few indie games coming to Switch. Nintendo’s next livestream takes place today. It’s another episode of the Nintendo Indie World series, which is dedicated entirely to upcoming indie games on their way to Switch. Today’s showcase kicks off at 9am PT, 12pm...
Video Gamesotakustudy.com

Xbox Team Announce Plans for Gamescom 2021 Livestream

We have just come out of our “new normal” for E3 2021, and Xbox are charging forward with their intentions for the European equivalent – Gamescom. Due to COVID-19 rendering it not possible for their team to head to Cologne, Germany in 2021, the Xbox Team has confirmed they will be hosting a “100% virtual experience that you can tune in to from all over the world”.
Video GamesNME

‘Diablo II: Resurrected’ open beta weekend kicks off on August 20

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the details behind the early access and open beta weekends for the upcoming Diablo II: Resurrected. The early access weekend will be available for users who pre-ordered Diablo II: Resurrected or the Diablo Prime Evil Collection, and will run from this Friday (August 13) until August 17. Pre-loading will be available from August 11 onwards on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
Video GamesThe Verge

League of Legends’ world championships moved from China to Europe

The 2021 League of Legends’ World Championship, the end-of-year tournament for arguably the biggest esport in the world, has been moved from China to a currently undisclosed location in Europe, Riot Games announced. The move happens just weeks before the competition is set to begin. In a video, John Needham,...
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Reportedly to be Announced Later This Year

An announcement for a rumoured Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is apparently expected to be revealed later this year, according to Fanbyte. The rumoured details of a third game picked up steam from an interview from June with Jenna Coleman, who voiced Melia Antiqua in the original title on Wii well over a decade ago.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Nintendo will hold a new Indie World stream this Wednesday

Nintendo has announced a new Indie World stream planned for Wednesday. The latest in its series of indie-focused presentations will take place on August 11 at 9am PT / 12PM ET / 5pm UK time. According to Nintendo, the stream will include “roughly 20 minutes of information on upcoming indie...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Eastward, the new RPG from Chucklefish, announces date and trailer on Switch and PC

Eastward has been the main protagonist of the Indie World of this August 11, dedicated to the next independent games for Nintendo Switch. The long-awaited new project published by Chucklefish (Stardew Valley, Wargroove, Starbound…) and developed by Pixpil will land on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam this 16 of September. Have new trailer and we have large doses of new information for the call to be one of the great indie games of 2021.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Xbox Gamescom 2021 showcase - Everything announced

The Xbox Gamescom 2021 showcase is all over, and it might not have been quite as bombshell-filled as we had imagined, but did deliver some nice update on some upcoming Xbox Series X games, along with some brand new DLC announcements. Here's everything that was announced at the Xbox Gamescom 2021 showcase:
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Rune Factory series 15th anniversary special website & trailer launched

Today marks the 15th anniversary of the Rune Factory series, and Marvelous has launched a special commemorative website to celebrate. Marvelous also shared a trailer that gives us a look back at each entry from the simulation RPG series. Marvelous released the first Rune Factory for Nintendo DS in August...

Comments / 0

Community Policy