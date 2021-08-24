Cancel
Health Services

Physicians Partners of America expands anesthesia services to ASCs

By Marcus Robertson -
 8 days ago

Tampa-based Physicians Partners of America is expanding its anesthesia division to offer services to both hospitals and ASCs. Ronald Hayes, MD, will lead the division. “The biggest problem I see today in anesthesia is a supply/demand problem," Dr. Hayes said in a news release. "The supply is low, and the demand is high. This leads to burnout among providers. Also there is a perception that existing national providers are taking advantage of anesthesia providers, i.e. long hours and low compensation."

