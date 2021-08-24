Cancel
Video Games

Dying Light 2 Gamescom Trailer Shows Off Characters, Parkour, and Brutal Combat

By Nathan Birch
wccftech.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGamescom 2021 doesn’t officially kick off until tomorrow, but Microsoft is getting a head start on things with their pre-show Xbox stream, which included a fresh look at Dying Light 2: Stay Human. The new trailer largely focuses on the game’s trademark parkour action, and the fact that you can now incorporate a lot more acrobatic moves during combat, which will be more challenging than in the past due to a greater prevalence of intelligent human enemies. Speaking of humans, we also get a glimpse of a few characters. Check out the new Dying Light 2 trailer for yourself, below.

