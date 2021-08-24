Dying Light 2 Gamescom Trailer Shows Off Characters, Parkour, and Brutal Combat

2020 has been a tough year to get through. There were so many events cancelled and quarantine orders in place. 2021 however, is starting to change things up a bit with more events taking place again. While some of these events are virtual only, we’ll at least get to sit in and enjoy the show. That’s precisely what we’ll be getting with Gamescom 2021. You won’t find a physical presence here, but the Gamescom event will be available virtually. So everyone can sit in and watch the show happen live.