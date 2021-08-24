Cancel
Theater & Dance

Met Opera and orchestra reach deal, allowing season to start

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera reached a four-year agreement with the union for its orchestra, the last major deal needed for the company to resume performances following a 1 1/2-year layoff caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The contract with local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians, ratified Tuesday, replaced an agreement that expired July 31. To commemorate the occasion, the Met announced two free, pre-season performances of Mahler’s Symphony No. 2, “Resurrection,” to take place in Damrosch Park on Sept. 4 and Sept. 5. The company has not performed since March 11, 2020, because of the pandemic, canceling 276 performances plus an international tour.

