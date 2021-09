How to Love the World: Poems of Gratitude and Hope. (195 pages, poetry, 2021) How to Love the World is like a warm hug for the soul. This new collection of poetry from the indie imprint Storey Publishing features a few dozen authors, from the well-admired (including U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo and National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman) to some writers that may be new introductions. The book’s format invites us as readers to pause and reflect on what we’ve read, to put our own thoughts into writing, and to cultivate an ongoing practice of contemplation and gratitude – all of which can be a wonderful antidote to life’s daily stressors. I can see this being a great fit for book clubs, faith groups, or other mindfulness-oriented gatherings.