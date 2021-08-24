Cancel
Doctor weighs in on possible impact of Pfizer approval on vaccination rates

TODAY.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC News medical contributor Dr. Kavita Patel joins the 3rd hour of TODAY to address how the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, issued on Monday, could impact the timeline for kids under 12 getting vaccinated and whether the news would encourage more pregnant women to get the shot, as vaccination rates in the group are quite low. “We’re going to move probably several million people who had been waiting, but even more than that, we’re already seeing mandates … telling people that they need to be vaccinated,” she says.Aug. 24, 2021.

