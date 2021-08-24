Cancel
Hollister, MO

Jordan Valley Health now offering COVID-19 therapy

By A.J. Meakins
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Valley Community Health Center is expanding access to monoclonal antibody therapy to help treat COVID-19 patients. In response to the growing need for medical care in the region, Jordan Valley Community Health Center, Missouri’s largest Federally Qualified Health Center, in partnership with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, announced that it has expanded access to COVID-19 monoclonal antibodies (mAb) at multiple locations, including the Hollister location, in Missouri, according to a press release from Jordan Valley Community Health Center.

