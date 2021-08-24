Cancel
Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Sit at 200 Day EMA

By Christopher Lewis
fxempire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold markets have done very little during the trading session on Tuesday as we are struggling with the 200 day EMA. The 200 day EMA of course typically will cause quite a bit of noise, so therefore I think a lot of attention will be paid to the gold market in the short term. It is worth noting that the Jackson Hole meeting this week will have a lot to do with what happens with the greenback next, as people are starting to question whether or not the Federal Reserve will taper by the end of the year. If they do, that will offer more in the way of interest rates in America, which is absolutely toxic for gold. (Assuming that interest rates do in fact keep up with inflation.)

