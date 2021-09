When Gary Gensler surveys the cryptoverse, there’s nary a corner that looks (to him, at least) as though it wouldn’t benefit from some of his seriously divided attention, or perhaps more. (Pity those areas under his surveil that actually made the SEC’s list of top priorities for this year.) There are the criminality of stablecoins, crypto exchanges to put out of business no matter what they do to stay in it (assuming their users don’t get them first), the endless frauds, the small matter of a little DIY trading shop known as Robinhood.