Commentary: Holding in high school football is too severe

The Tornadoes have the skill position players to surprise teams if they stay healthy. Fear not, Tornadoes fans: football is indeed coming. As has been the case the last few seasons at Booker, the football team's roster numbers are lower than most of its competition. In fact, there were some nervous moments among the fan base when Booker did not hold a 2021 spring game, with some speculating that the program would not have enough players to field a team in the fall. Thankfully for Tornadoes fans, those rumors were unfounded. The Tornadoes consistently had between 30 and 35 players at workouts during the summer, Booker Coach Baraka Atkins said at his 2021 Suncoast Media Day press conference in July, with 10-15 of those being freshmen. Atkins said he hopes those numbers continue to grow.