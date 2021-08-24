Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Commentary: Holding in high school football is too severe

By John Bednarowski sportseditor@mdjonline.com
Marietta Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs time ran down in the first half in McEachern’s game against Kell on Saturday in the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Indians were called for holding. The original line of scrimmage was the Kell 48-yard line, but when the ball was placed, it sat on the McEachern 36.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
Person
Jeff Greene
Person
Josh Cassidy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Mill Creek High School#American Football#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Indians#Raiders#Kennesaw Mountain#Nfhs#Hoyas#Walton Lowndes#Acl#The Sleep Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Release Quarterback Following Veteran Signing

The Titans reshaped their quarterback room on Thursday when they signed former USC star and veteran quarterback Matt Barkley. That has since resulted in one quarterback getting the boot. Tennessee has released former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, according to Ari Meirov of PFF. Barkley, meanwhile, joins a Titans quarterback...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

After eight months of speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston, the Texans have reportedly made a decision on what they’ll do with the Pro Bowl quarterback during the 2021 season. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are “prepared” to keep Watson on their final 53-man roster when...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Have Released Veteran Running Back

The Atlanta Falcons made a massive set of cuts with a few hours to go until the league’s final deadline to become the first team to announce that it has reached an initial 53-man roster. To do so, the organization let go of a notable veteran running back. According to...
Nebraska Statecrimsonandcreammachine.com

Oklahoma Sooners Football: Recapping Nebraska’s inauspicious debut

The “week zero” slate of college football games played Saturday included one matchup of special interest to the Oklahoma Sooners. The Nebraska Cornhuskers opened their season with a trip to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini in advance of their date with the Sooners in Norman on Sept. 18. Based on what NU showed against the Illini, the marquee non-conference game on OU’s schedule doesn’t look particularly daunting.
Illinois Statesaturdaytradition.com

Report: Three Illinois football players no longer with team

Only a few days after Illinois secured its first win of the Bret Bielema era, it’s being reported that multiple players have officially left the team. Illini Inquirer is reporting that tight ends Cooper Davis and Brandon Hohenstein and defensive tackle Quinton McCoy are no longer with the program. None of the the three are listed on the current Illinois roster.
eastcountymagazine.org

Valhalla High School football

ECM FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: JAMACHA TROPHY STAYS WITH COUGARS IN RAIN-DELAYED GAME. Like our sports coverage? Donate to help support ECM’s sports section! Type in “Sports” as your donation!
Sarasota, FLLongboat Observer

Sarasota high school football previews: Booker High

The Tornadoes have the skill position players to surprise teams if they stay healthy. Fear not, Tornadoes fans: football is indeed coming. As has been the case the last few seasons at Booker, the football team's roster numbers are lower than most of its competition. In fact, there were some nervous moments among the fan base when Booker did not hold a 2021 spring game, with some speculating that the program would not have enough players to field a team in the fall. Thankfully for Tornadoes fans, those rumors were unfounded. The Tornadoes consistently had between 30 and 35 players at workouts during the summer, Booker Coach Baraka Atkins said at his 2021 Suncoast Media Day press conference in July, with 10-15 of those being freshmen. Atkins said he hopes those numbers continue to grow.

Comments / 0

Community Policy