What is the status of rare but concerning myocarditis cases in children who have been vaccinated?

When can we expect shots to be approved for kids under the age of 12?. "It's really anybody's guess. We're hoping later this fall, certainly by the winter, I think, is what we're expecting. But it's not a question of if; it's going to be a question of when. We're moving towards being able to protect really everybody with vaccinations, and we're all eager to have that available now. I'm hoping it'll be available mid-fall but expecting that at least by winter, we'll be able to offer that for kids under the age of 12."