What is the status of rare but concerning myocarditis cases in children who have been vaccinated?
What is the status of rare but concerning myocarditis cases in children who have been vaccinated?. "What we've seen so far, the cases have been mild and that's not to minimize that risk. It's there. But it's not a reason to avoid getting vaccinated. It's not a reason to really not get the benefits of protection against the COVID virus itself. But like with all the potential side effects, it's something that's going to be monitored on an ongoing basis and communicated back out.www.wmur.com
Comments / 11