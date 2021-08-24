Cancel
What is the status of rare but concerning myocarditis cases in children who have been vaccinated?

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is the status of rare but concerning myocarditis cases in children who have been vaccinated?. "What we've seen so far, the cases have been mild and that's not to minimize that risk. It's there. But it's not a reason to avoid getting vaccinated. It's not a reason to really not get the benefits of protection against the COVID virus itself. But like with all the potential side effects, it's something that's going to be monitored on an ongoing basis and communicated back out.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health
Diseases & Treatments
Diseases & TreatmentsWMUR.com

What myocarditis symptoms should parents be looking for?

There have been rare but serious cases of myocarditis in some children after getting vaccinated. What symptoms should parents be looking for?. "The time to call and bring a child to the doctor is whenever the parent has a sense that something is not right. Specifically for myocarditis, that might mean shortness of breath, rapid breathing, feeling more fatigued and having exercise intolerance that's out of the ordinary. But rather than come up with a list, trust parents' instincts. If something seems not right to you, it's always worth checking in."
KidsWMUR.com

When will vaccines be approved for children under 12?

When can we expect shots to be approved for kids under the age of 12?. "It's really anybody's guess. We're hoping later this fall, certainly by the winter, I think, is what we're expecting. But it's not a question of if; it's going to be a question of when. We're moving towards being able to protect really everybody with vaccinations, and we're all eager to have that available now. I'm hoping it'll be available mid-fall but expecting that at least by winter, we'll be able to offer that for kids under the age of 12."
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Daily Mail

People who suffer high blood pressure between the ages of 30 and 50 are 66% more likely to develop dementia, with smoking and a fatty diet also dramatically increasing risk, new study claims

Three common lifestyle habits could dramatically increase a person's likelihood of developing dementia, a new study finds. A Dutch research team found the smoking or eating diets high in cholesterol or trans fats can increase someone's likelihood of developing dementia by up to 45 percent. Having high blood pressure can...
Kidsfoxbaltimore.com

Cause for Concern as Covid Cases Rise Among Children

Doctors say as covid cases rise among adults they also start seeing more kids who are sick. With school starting soon and kids under 12 not eligible for the vaccine they're stressing parents need to keep a few things in mind. "Right now the largest number of the unvaccinated population...
PharmaceuticalsWMUR.com

Are there any concerns about long-term consequences of the vaccine?

With the data available so far, are there any concerns about long-term consequences of the vaccine?. "I think it is unlikely for us to see any new long-term consequences. We've had several months of data now with the vaccines, and it has continued to be safe and effective. I think bottom line, we need to weigh the risks and benefits of the vaccines.
Public HealthWMUR.com

What other variants of concern are out there?

Beyond the delta variant, are there other variants of concern for people who are fully vaccinated?. "We have the delta-plus and lambda variants that we are also monitoring, so I think this is more important information that people need to know, where this may not be the last variant that we would see.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'Fully vaccinated' Southwest flight attendant, 36, dies from COVID-19 nearly two months after testing positive following trip to Hawaii, family say

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant has died from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, according to his mother and best friend. Maurice 'Reggie' Shepperson, 36, died at Henderson Hospital in Las Vegas on Tuesday, nearly two months after he tested positive for the virus following a work trip to Hawaii. He...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Popular Vitamin Can Cause Liver Damage, Bone Thinning, and Hair Loss

As we get older, many of us are doing our best to eat a healthy diet. Getting the right vitamins and nutrients every day can not only help you feel your best, but also help you live longer. If you’re taking supplements, though, things can get a little tricky. According to health experts, more isn’t always better when it comes to certain nutrients. In fact, taking too much vitamin A has been shown to cause a slew of health problems.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If Your Legs Feel Like This, Have Your Heart Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, and one of the greatest threats to your health. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart failure is behind one in every four fatalities in the U.S., causing a death every 36 seconds. And while heart attacks may have a reputation for being sudden, random, and unavoidable, that couldn't be further from the truth. Heart attacks are usually the result of chronic heart conditions that build slowly over time, and your chances of having one can be lessened with early health interventions.
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
American Council on Science and Health

COVID vaccines kill? A Second Look At Scary VAERS Reports

COVID-19 vaccination has been linked to a collection of severe side effects. Many cases of anaphylaxis, myocarditis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, blood-clotting disorders and even Bell's palsy have been reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) since the first shot was approved last December. Predictably, these self-reported incidents have provided ample fodder to activist groups and skeptics working to scare people away from effective and very safe immunizations for COVID-19.
Medical & Biotechtechstartups.com

Pfizer board member warns policymakers: “Natural immunity confers durable protection and we should start assimilating that into our policy discussion”

As you may recall, the latest study from Israel found that “having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine.” The study, which was published on August 25, found that natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

