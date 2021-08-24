Simual Wayne Flint
Lint passed away on August 21, 2021 at the age of 74. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Mary Kaye McKinstry Flint; his children, Danna Renae Flint Kjar (Shawn), Alan Wayne Flint and Deborah “Debbie” Gaye Flint; his grandchildren, Shellie Marie Robert Richardson, Michael Wayne Flint, Cody Steven Flint, Jason Lance Robert (Rachel) and Ryan Douglas Flint (Kayla Brumfield); his great grandchildren, Fallon Day Richardson, Raelynn Michelle Flint, Skylar Gray Robert and Parker Ryan Flint.www.richlandtoday.com
