The Democratic Dividing Line: Big Government…Or Even Bigger Government?

There's a big intra-party squabble happening between moderate and progressive Democrats in Congress right now. On the moderate side, there's a faction that wants to agree to spend a lot of money right now, and then move on to working out how to spend a whole lot more money after that. On the progressive side, there's a faction that wants to work on figuring out how to spend a whole lot of money first, and then agree to spend a somewhat smaller but still very large amount of money after that.