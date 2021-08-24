Cancel
Congress & Courts

The Democratic Dividing Line: Big Government…Or Even Bigger Government?

By Peter Suderman
There's a big intra-party squabble happening between moderate and progressive Democrats in Congress right now. On the moderate side, there's a faction that wants to agree to spend a lot of money right now, and then move on to working out how to spend a whole lot more money after that. On the progressive side, there's a faction that wants to work on figuring out how to spend a whole lot of money first, and then agree to spend a somewhat smaller but still very large amount of money after that.

Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Ocasio-Cortez Foresees Democratic Row Over Biden’s Economic Plan

Party ‘conservatives’ trying to ‘dynamite’ package, she says. House Democrats are careening toward an “ugly” intra-party collision over parts of President. ’s $4.1 trillion economic agenda, warns Representative. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. . The New York lawmaker predicted Friday that she and other progressives would come under increasing pressure to help pass...
Congress & CourtsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Democrats divided on budget bill strategy

WASHINGTON — House Democrats will end their summer break Monday, amid rising tensions, to try to pave the legislative way for the most ambitious expansion of the nation's social safety net in a half-century. But the divisions emerging over an arcane budget measure needed to shield a $3.5 trillion social...
Congress & CourtsRoll Call Online

68 House Democrats urge more reconciliation money for Interior

Nearly 70 House Democrats have urged party leaders in both chambers of Congress for more funding in the reconciliation budget to combat climate change through the Interior Department, calling funding proposed so far “disappointing” as most of the West is in drought, wildfire seasons grow longer and species die off.
Congress & CourtsIronton Tribune

U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson: Democrats’ large budget will sink U.S. economy

Once again, vulnerable moderate House Democrats caved to Speaker Pelosi’s demands by forcing approval of the groundwork to fundamentally change the United States for the worse. Passed with zero bipartisan support, this massive $3.5 trillion spending bill, written by Senator Bernie Sanders, is a Trojan horse for massive government mandates,...
Congress & CourtsKABC

Biden Cheers Bipartisan Passage Of Big Senate Infrastructure Bill–Do YOU?

(Washington, DC) — The President and VP are praising the approval of the big infrastructure bill in the Senate. The roughly one-trillion dollar legislation passed by a more than two-to-one margin, with, curiously, almost 20 Republicans joining Democrats to vote in favor. President Biden called the measure sweeping and historic at a White House event. Vice President Harris is calling it a “once in a generation investment” in American infrastructure. Democrats are happy- Schumer said “5 or 10 years from now” climate change is worse than COVID-19. Schumer also says the bill will be paid for by “taxing the rich” and making them pay –wait for it– say it all together — their fair share.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Ted Cruz: The Democrats do not respect your liberty

Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, joined "Hannity" Monday slamming vaccine and mask mandates and his legislation aimed at stopping them because he believes in "individual choice, individual responsibility." SENATOR TED CRUZ: In a time of crisis, peoples’ character is revealed. The character of Democrats—whether it’s Joe Biden, whether it is Andrew...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Democrats can’t neglect either democracy or the economy

Progressives worry that President Biden won’t go to the mat in defense of democracy out of concern for achieving economic results. Meanwhile, a cadre of Democrats on the ballot in 2022 say their only chance to keep the House and Senate is to run on rip-roaring economic and financial gains for working- and middle-class voters.
Congress & Courtsdailyjournal.net

ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: The Democratic Centrists fold, on schedule

This editorial was originally published Tuesday in The Wall Street Journal. The Kabuki theater production of House Democrats closed off-Broadway on Tuesday after a very limited run. The vaunted showdown between nine or so “centrists” and the party’s progressive wing ended with a whimper as the centrists settled for a token procedural promise.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Princeton Packet

Opinion: The Democratic Party is dying

This latest fiasco in Afghanistan is another example of the lying, cheating, treasonous and immoral actions of a dying party. Abraham Lincoln was part of the Republican Party’s actions against slavery, and as a high school teacher of U.S. History, I have to say if former President Donald Trump was younger he should start his own political party. It would do well.

