Pennington County Sheriff’s Office warns of telephone scams

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Tuesday, the Pennington County Sheriff‘s Office put out a tweet reminding the public to be mindful of phone calls from scammers who pretend to be law officers in order to steal money from unsuspecting individuals. “Any time you get a call from law enforcement demanding or soliciting money over the phone, you should be skeptical. Hang up and call the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office directly at (605) 394-6117. Do not fall for these scams!”