Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Does the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine change in different age groups?

WMUR.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre the vaccines just as effective in kids as they are in adults, or does that effectiveness change with age?. "That's part of what the studies that are ongoing right now are looking at, and so we will find out by looking at the data and following the science. Success in kids will look different from success in adults. Kids have and still do not have the same morbidity and mortality rates as adults, and particularly older adults. And so what vaccinations will mean for the pediatric population and for kids is going to be different than what it's meant for adults.

www.wmur.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Age Groups#Vaccinations#The Vaccines#Covid 19 Vaccine#Chad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

74 Percent of Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

Thanks to the highly transmissible nature of the Delta variant, the national daily average of COVID cases has been on the rise for just over a month, especially among those who are unvaccinated. Fortunately, mounting data has found that most breakthrough cases affecting those who have received their shots are less likely to result in hospitalization or death. But a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shed some light on the rare instances of severe COVID cases in fully vaccinated people, finding that nearly three-quarters of them have one thing in common.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Broadcaster Suffers Rare Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effect, Hospitalized

A broadcaster has shared his experience of being hospitalized after suffering a rare side effect following a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech. Denham Hitchcock, a journalist for Channel 7 in Australia, took to Instagram to share his story of suffering from pericarditis nearly a month after he received a jab of the Pfizer vaccine.
ScienceBBC

Covid: The doctor busting Covid vaccine myths on social media

A doctor has taken to social media in a bid to stop misinformation surrounding the Covid vaccines. Dr Bnar Talabani, a scientist and doctor specialising in kidney and transplant medicine, has been talking to young people on social media trying to dispel myths about vaccines. The Cardiff-based doctor, who has...
Kidsgoodmorningamerica.com

Doctor explains rise in COVID-19 cases among children

Dr. Jha's 5-point COVID-19 strategy for getting kids back to school safely. As the COVID-19 delta variant continues to raise new concerns for Americans, parents can follow a set of five principles to help make going back to school safer for their children. Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown...

Comments / 0

Community Policy