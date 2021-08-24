Does the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine change in different age groups?

Are the vaccines just as effective in kids as they are in adults, or does that effectiveness change with age?. "That's part of what the studies that are ongoing right now are looking at, and so we will find out by looking at the data and following the science. Success in kids will look different from success in adults. Kids have and still do not have the same morbidity and mortality rates as adults, and particularly older adults. And so what vaccinations will mean for the pediatric population and for kids is going to be different than what it's meant for adults.