Obituary Ruth M. Bohrn

Summerville, SC - Ruth M. Bohrn passed away on Saturday August 21st with family by her side. She was born December 10th, 1938 in San Francisco, CA, the daughter of Gerard Brownell Maddox and Alvaretta Le Claire Maddox. Ruth married Verle Ivan Bohrn on June 23rd, 1956. They enjoyed 54 years of marriage when Verle passed away on 7/3/2010. They were both extremely active in the Omar Shrine, Masons and The Order of Eastern Stars. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Jacqueline Elaine Maddox and her sister Cydney Roberson. Surviving Ruth are her daughter Jaclyn Boyce, her Husband Randy and their daughter Amber; her daughter Susan Riley, her husband Brent and son Hunter; her son Verle Bohrn II, his wife Karen and son Brandon; her son Eric Bohrn and his wife Penny; their daughter Millicent Giavelli-Caruso and her husband Rick Caruso; her sister Valarie Vest and her husband Daniel; her brother John Maddox and her niece Angela Thommen. A private service of remembrance will be held by the family. The entire family wishes to express their appreciation for the many expressions of concern and condolence. Those who wish to remember Ruth in a special way may make gifts to the Omar Shrine Temple. Arrangements by Parks Funeral home.