Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Algeria Cuts Diplomatic Relations With Morocco

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALGIERS (Reuters) -Algeria cut diplomatic relations with Morocco on Tuesday, citing what it called hostile actions by its most populous neighbour with which it has had strained relations for decades. Speaking at a news conference in Algiers, Foreign Minister Ramdane Lamamra accused Morocco of using Pegasus spyware against its officials,...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morocco#Diplomatic Relations#Western Sahara#Israel#Reuters#Moroccan#Foreign Ministry#Algerian#North African#Mak#Polisario
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldRebel Yell

New cooperation agreements for Morocco and Israel

(Rabat) The heads of Israeli and Moroccan diplomacy signed agreements on political cooperation, aviation and culture in particular on Wednesday during the first visit by a senior Israeli official to Morocco, seven months after the normalization of relations between the two countries. Kaouthar OUDRHIRI Agence France-Presse. These agreements “will bring...
World104.1 WIKY

Israel’s top diplomat makes first visit to Morocco since upgrade in ties

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid departed for Morocco on Wednesday in what will be the first visit by Israel’s top diplomat since the two countries upgraded ties last year. Israel and Morocco agreed in December to resume diplomatic relations and re-launch direct flights under a deal brokered...
Worldcommunitynewscorp.com

Israeli Foreign Minister Jair Lapid visits Morocco

For the first time in more than two decades, an Israeli foreign minister is visiting Morocco. Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita welcomed Israel’s guest to Rabat. The Israeli government has spoken of a “historic” visit. Jair Lapid himself wrote on Twitter after arriving in Rabat that he was “proud to represent Israel on this historic visit”. The two states agreed last December to normalize their diplomatic relations. It was not only approved in Morocco. Prime Minister Saadeddine al Othmani, who belongs to the ruling Moderate Islamist Party for Justice and Development (PJD), declined to meet with Lapid. In all important political issues in Morocco, however, King Mohammed VI. The last word.
WorldVoice of America

Israel, Morocco Agree to Open Embassies, Says Israeli Foreign Minister

Israel and Morocco are moving ahead with plans to open their respective embassies, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced Thursday during a trip to the North African country. Morocco, along with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan, all agreed to normalize relations with Israel as part of the Abraham...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Morocco Wants Strong Ties With Spain After Diplomatic Rift -King Says

RABAT (Reuters) - Morocco is keen to strengthen ties with Spain after a rift between the two countries this spring, Moroccan King Mohammed said on Friday, though he added the crisis had shaken mutual trust. "We are keen today to strengthen (ties) bearing in mind the need for a common...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Following border tensions, King of Morocco reaches out to Spain

Following a rift that began in spring, Morocco's King Mohammed said his country now seeks to strengthen its relations with Spain. However, he warned that Morocco would not let "its best interests be trampled on." This past April, Spain caused an uproar when it allowed an independence leader from Western...
Economydailynewsen.com

Outdoor concern because the rupture of relations between Morocco and Algeria ends up affecting Spain

Spain assists with concern about the rupture of relations of two of its strategic partners in North Africa, Algeria and Morocco, just now that it has recomposed its relations with Rabat. The Algerians have decided to take another step in the historic confrontation between the two countries by the hegemony of the region and the territorial conflict of Sahara. But Spain continues to need both for the control of immigration and terrorism and terrorism, and to preserve their economic interests. Our country is the second foreign investor in Morocco and Algeria is the main gas supplier in Spain.
Worldrock947.com

Tunisia’s president extends suspension of parliament

TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisian President Kais Saied on Monday extended the suspension of parliament until further notice,‮ ‬the presidency said, after last month dismissing his prime minister https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/tunisian-president-relieves-prime-minister-his-post-2021-07-25 and assuming executive authority in a move opponents branded a coup. Saied also extended the suspension of the immunity of members of...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Rwandan President Removes Justice Minister Amid 'Hotel Rwanda' Hero Trial

KIGALI (Reuters) - Rwanda's President Paul Kagame has removed the justice minister but made him ambassador to Britian amid international scrutiny over the trial of Paul Rusesabagina, the hotelier credited with saving many lives during the 1994 genocide. A government statement issued on Tuesday gave no reason for the dismissal...
WorldUS News and World Report

Taliban Says It Has Surrounded Afghan Resistance Fighters, Calls for Peace

(Reuters) - The Taliban has surrounded the only remaining province resisting its rule, a senior leader said on Wednesday, calling on rebels to negotiate a settlement with the group. Since the fall of Kabul on Aug. 15, mountainous Panjshir has been the only province to hold out against the Islamist...
ImmigrationUS News and World Report

Indonesia to Investigate Forcible Restraint of Nigerian Diplomat

JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesia's foreign ministry expressed its regret on Thursday after a senior Nigerian diplomat was forcibly restrained by immigration officers in Jakarta, prompting the African country to recall its ambassador to Abuja for consultations. A video of the incident, widely shared on social media and sparking outrage among users,...
Politicsdailynewsen.com

Russia accuses Spain of Russophobia for denying a scale to its warships in Ceuta

Russia has been perplexed before Spain's rejection to authorize the entry of Russian warships in the Port of Ceuta, as the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday. The Spanish Government rejected that the Vicadidmiral Kulako Antisubmarine Ship and the Altai ship They made a logistics scale in Ceuta expected from August 18 to 20. This decision, warns the Russian government, contradicts the "Spirit of the Declaration of Strategic Association signed between the two countries in 2009". The Spanish Defense Ministry had approved the visit, scheduled between Wednesday and Friday this week. But the Foreign Ministry decided to reject the petition. "With perplexity we learned of the refusal of the Spanish authorities to give permission so that the vessels of the North Fleet of the Russian Navy enter in the port of Ceuta," said Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakarova, cited in a Communiqué.When that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Spain asked the Russian interlocutors was detailed information about the further destination of the ship, which was not facilitated, as the confidential said.
ImmigrationUS News and World Report

Afghan Migrants Stranded in Serbia Fear for Families Under Taliban Rule

OBRENOVAC, Serbia (Reuters) - Two Afghans with links to U.S. forces who ended up in Serbia after fleeting the Taliban advance are watching in dismay as the Islamist militants take over back home, saying the group cannot be trusted and they fear for relatives left behind. Ahmadmir and Mohaed left...
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
MilitaryUS News and World Report

Around 500 Russian Troops in Drills Near Afghanistan - Report

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Around 500 Russian motorised infantry troops are carrying out drills in the mountains of Tajikistan against the backdrop of instability in neighbouring Afghanistan, Russia's defence ministry was quoted as saying on Monday. All servicemen involved in the exercise come from the Russian military base in Tajikistan, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy