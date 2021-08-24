Weekly Crop Progress Report, Moisture Levels Remain Low

Farmers are looking for more rainfall to help offset moisture shortages experienced in many portions of the state over the growing season. “After generally dry and pleasant weather during the Iowa State Fair, beneficial rain fell across much of northern Iowa over the last few days, providing some help to the extreme drought areas,” says Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig. “As we enter the final days of August, a more active weather pattern looks to bring additional chances of rainfall as soybeans are reaching a critical stage of development.” According to the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report for the week ending Aug. 22, average topsoil and subsoil moisture levels continue to decline. Topsoil moisture levels are now being reported at 64 percent short to very short while subsoil moisture averages 69 percent short to very short. Despite some wet weather over the past week, producers had 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork. Corn in or beyond the dough stage reached 90 percent, and 47 percent is at dent stage or beyond, six days and four days ahead of the five-year average respectively. There were scattered reports of corn reaching the mature stage. Silage chopping has begun in some areas of the state. Iowa’s corn rating dropped slightly and is now rated 58 percent good to excellent. Soybeans setting pods reached 95 percent, eight days ahead of normal, and five percent were coloring. Soybean conditions are rated at 61 percent good to excellent. Sudden death syndrome was observed in some soybean fields. The full Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report can be found at nass.usda.gov.