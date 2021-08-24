Cancel
Weekly Crop Progress Report, Moisture Levels Remain Low

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa—Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig commented Monday on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The report is released weekly from April through November. “After generally dry and pleasant weather during the Iowa State Fair, beneficial rain fell across...

