Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentwood, LA

Danielle Lynn Dillon

By McKneely Funeral Home
an17.com
 7 days ago

A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021 at University Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. She was born April 8, 1978 in McComb, MS and was 43 years of age. She loved hunting, fishing, and team roping. She loved spending time with her family and her work family at Lallie Kemp. She is survived by parents, Jackie and Janet Lindsey Dillon; sister, Daina Powers and husband Brandon; brother, Garrett Dillon and wife Lindsey; nephews who considered her to be their second mom, Keaton and Kash Powers and Judd and Ripp Dillon; and her fur baby, Faith. Preceded in death by paternal grandparents, J. K. and Lettie Mae Dillon; maternal grandparents, Aubrey and Kat Lindsey. Visitation at Thompson Baptist Church, Smithdale, from 5:00PM until 9:00PM on Thursday and from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Friday, August 27, 2021. Interment Woodland Cemetery, Kentwood, LA. Glenda’s Flowers is handling floral arrangements for the family. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

www.an17.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kentwood, LA
Kentwood, LA
Obituaries
New Orleans, LA
Obituaries
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fur#University Medical Center#Thompson Baptist Church#Mckneely Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy