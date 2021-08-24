Danielle Lynn Dillon

A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021 at University Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. She was born April 8, 1978 in McComb, MS and was 43 years of age. She loved hunting, fishing, and team roping. She loved spending time with her family and her work family at Lallie Kemp. She is survived by parents, Jackie and Janet Lindsey Dillon; sister, Daina Powers and husband Brandon; brother, Garrett Dillon and wife Lindsey; nephews who considered her to be their second mom, Keaton and Kash Powers and Judd and Ripp Dillon; and her fur baby, Faith. Preceded in death by paternal grandparents, J. K. and Lettie Mae Dillon; maternal grandparents, Aubrey and Kat Lindsey. Visitation at Thompson Baptist Church, Smithdale, from 5:00PM until 9:00PM on Thursday and from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Friday, August 27, 2021. Interment Woodland Cemetery, Kentwood, LA. Glenda’s Flowers is handling floral arrangements for the family. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.