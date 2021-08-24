Cancel
Routt County, CO

Community Agriculture Alliance: Mad Creek Barn symbolizes new era in Routt County history

By Emily Katzman For Steamboat Pilot, Today
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you hike to the Mad Creek Barn this fall, try to imagine what life might have been like for James “Harry” Ratliff and Mary Blackburn, homesteaders of the Mad Creek Valley 118 years ago. The barn is all that remains of their homestead and is a tangible symbol of the Park Range Forest Reserve. It helps tell the story of the transition from the open range days of the “Wild West” to organized land management by the U.S. Forest Service.

