If you look at all of the best villains from your favorite superhero movies (from the MCU’s Loki to the DC movies’ various incarnations of The Joker), you could make a different argument for why each one stands out among the rest, but the one common element that links them all is the performer. One actor whom you could say is a true master at playing an antagonist is Bryan Cranston - who, over the course of 62 Breaking Bad episodes, convinced millions to root for a person as despicable as ruthless drug lord Walter White. The career-defining performance has me convinced that the Marvel movies should save a spot for the four-time Emmy winner to play their next big bad, and the man himself has expressed interest in such a role, even personally name dropping the first character on our list.