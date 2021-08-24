Cancel
Kansas State

Spend The Day Exploring Battle Canyon, The Location Of the Last Indian Battle In Kansas

By Courtnie Erickson
Only In Kansas
Only In Kansas
 8 days ago

When in Kansas, there are many historical sites and landmarks that will transport you back in time. One of these will take you to 1878 — the last Indian battle in Kansas. Battle Canyon, located approximately one mile from Lake Scott State Park, tells a fascinating story, provides stunning views, and gives you a glimpse into this area decades ago.

The date is September 27, 1878, and a fierce battle is about to take place. This battle is known as the Battle of Punished Woman Fork.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48CO59_0bbVIco600
Management/TripAdvisor

Northern Cheyenne Chief Dull Knife and Little Wolf lead their tribe from the reservation in Oklahoma to the north.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fP8ui_0bbVIco600
Brandon F/TripAdvisor
There were more than 350 men, women, and children who made this journey. As they trekked through Kansas, a commander at Fort Dodge was sent to capture and return them to the reservation.

The Indians traveled during the night to avoid capture and found shelter in the Valley of Punished Woman’s Fork.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34SDEN_0bbVIco600
Ammodramus/Wikimedia Commons
Unfortunately, however, on September 27, 1878, the commander and his troops found the Indians and the brutal battle took place. Pictured above is a rifle pit from this battle.

While the warriors fought the troops, women and children hid in a cave, which is known as Sanctuary Cave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14q61y_0bbVIco600
Leon67203/TripAdvisor
Today, a monument has been placed near the cave, helping you remember the terrible battle that took place in September decades ago.

While visiting the monument is well worth the visit, bring your walking shoes as there are paths that will take you around the area and you can spend the day exploring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qxisL_0bbVIco600
Brandon F/TripAdvisor

When visiting this historical site, not only think about the events that took place years ago, but spend some time immersing yourself in nature. Battle Canyon in Kansas offers some beautiful scenery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rOvou_0bbVIco600
Brandon F/TripAdvisor

To access this historic site, you will travel along the Western Vistas Historic Byway. This byway is the perfect place to view unique rock formations and gorgeous prairie. It is also known as one of the best fossil hunting areas in the entire world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CJdSW_0bbVIco600
Rita H/TripAdvisor

To learn more about Battle Canyon and the Valley of Punished Woman’s Fork, click here . Have you ever visited this historical site in Kansas? If so, we’d love to hear all about your experience in the comments.

Interested in traveling the Western Vistas Historic Byway in Kansas? Click here to learn more about this historic and stunning route.

