Despite an underwhelming performance in 2020, the Patriots re-signed Newton to a one-year deal. They then went out and took Mac Jones with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. What Newton struggles with (downfield accuracy and velocity) at this point in his career are actually some of Jones’ greatest strengths. It’s no surprise some believe Jones could eventually replace Newton as the starter at some point during the 2021 campaign.