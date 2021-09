Last week, the Naperville Music Festival announced its lineup and put tickets on sale for a late September weekend of concerts to tap into our love for some of the music we grew up on. Set outdoors at Naper Settlement, the fest will feature throwback favorites Vanilla Ice, Smash Mouth, Color Me Badd and C+C Music Factory on Saturday, with Kool & The Gang, Village People, Pointer Sisters, Peter Beckett (of Player), John Ford Coley and Orleans on Sunday. Food and drinks will be available at this family-friendly musical event.