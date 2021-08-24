California water agency adding gas turbines to avoid power shortages

Aug 24 (Reuters) - California’s water agency will add natural gas-fired power plants to boost supplies this summer as the state struggles with a severe drought and wildfires that could limit power imports and leave the grid without enough energy during a heatwave.

The move by a state agency, in this case the California Department of Water Resources (CDWR), reflects some discord between the state’s ambition to wean its power sector off of fossil fuels and the need to maintain reliability of its grid.

The Golden State faces a potential supply shortfall of up to 3,500 megawatts (MW) during peak demand hours this summer and up to 5,000 MW next summer if the drought continues.

One megawatt can power about 200 homes on a hot summer day.

The CDWR expects to spend about $171.5 million to procure and install five temporary generators by mid-September. Each generator can produce roughly 30 MW of power.

The agency operates the State Water Project, which pumps water throughout the state and is California’s largest single consumer of electricity.

The units will be powered by natural gas, a fossil fuel, but can also run on a blend of up to 75% hydrogen depending on hydrogen availability.

The CDWR said it has identified two locations at existing power plant sites for four of the units - two in Roseville and two in Yuba City - and is reviewing a third location for the other unit.

General Electric Co will supply the generators. Kiewit will install them. They will be available until the end of 2023.

In addition to the CDWR project, California also plans to fill some of the potential supply gap by allowing industrial energy users to temporarily run on diesel generators.

The California Energy Commission, however, said that as of Monday it had not received any applications for temporary generators.