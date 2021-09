Costume designer Jeriana San Juan is certainly no stranger to recreating iconic looks from decades gone by. Previous period television titles for her include “The Get Down” and “The Plot Against America.” Now, she is Emmy-nominated for Netflix’s limited series “Halston,” which spans the life and creations of the titular real-life fashion designer, from his creating a hat for his mom as a young boy to collaborating with Martha Graham just a few years before his death. There’s always a limitation to what can be sourced from the actual time when working on period pieces, but it seems like with Halston...