MarketSpace Capital, a Texas-based private equity real estate firm, will use Void Analysis, Retail Match, and SiteSeer Professional’s other real estate analytics tools. SiteSeer Technologies, creator of SiteSeer Professional site selection software and Void Analysis Pro, announced a new user of the SiteSeer Pro platform: MarketSpace Capital. MarketSpace Capital is a private equity real estate firm that focuses on sourcing value-add commercial real estate investments for its partners and attainable housing for its residents. With offices in Houston and Dallas, MarketSpace Capital is focused primarily on investing in multifamily development and value-add opportunities in high-quality markets across the country, and currently has retail and office buildings in their portfolio.