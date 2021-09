Long before Canyon Lake was Canyon Lake, it was Railroad Canyon Reservoir. There were no houses, no paved streets and very few people. The lake was a non-body-contact lake (no swimming). A snack shack rented out boats for those wishing to fish. These anglers would have felt right at home back in the early 1970s when they would have been one of the only boats on the lake where all that could be heard was the water slapping up against the side of the boat.