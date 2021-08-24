Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Netflix Reveals Release Dates for 41 Movies This Fall

By Jon Fuge
MovieWeb
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix have now announced the release dates for 41, yes 41, movies slated to hit the streaming platform over the rest of 2021. The streaming giant has been making efforts to provide audiences with an ever-increasing array of original projects featuring A-list actors and big budgets in an attempt to stay ahead of the growing competition and rival the likes of Disney+, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max. With a slate this stacked, they might just manage it...

movieweb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Daveed Diggs
Person
Zazie Beetz
Person
Lakeith Stanfield
Person
Boaz Yakin
Person
Delroy Lindo
Person
Gal Gadot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies#Blood Brothers#Select Theaters#Danish#Army Of Thieves#The Western The Harder#Red Notice#Central Intelligence#Fbi#Love Hard#Netflix 11 24 Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Army
Related
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

It's a new month, and with the turn of the calendar page comes a slew of new Netflix arrivals. The service has landed dozens of existing favorites, and a few new originals have also recently premiered. Our picks for this week include a trippy Christopher Nolan thriller, a new animated musical from a Broadway icon, and a beachy rom-com that's as fun as it is formulaic. So read on for the best Netflix movies that are new or just newly available to stream.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Best horror movies on Netflix: These titles will scare you half to death

Netflix seems to have the hot hand right now when it comes to new horror movie releases on its platform. So many that have been released in recent weeks — from the Fear Street trilogy to the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story — have immediately rocketed to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movie ranking. Some of the new titles have been on the smaller-scale, indie-feeling side of things. We’d put something like Aftermath, about the terror experienced by a young couple after they move into their dream home, in this category. Meanwhile, others have been blockbuster material, like...
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Bruce Willis’ Best Movies Is Now Streaming On Netflix

The decline of Bruce Willis has been rapid, with the former A-list star now showing up for a handful of scenes in as many VOD thrillers as possible, and he’s barely even pretending to be interested anymore. Netflix boasted half a dozen entries from his back catalogue, none of which come highly recommended from either critics or audiences, but one of his best and most underrated efforts is now available to stream on the platform.
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's Newest 'Edge-of-Your-Seat' Thriller Shoots up to No. 1 Following Its Debut

Netflix's newest "edge-of-your-seat" thriller has shot up to the number one overall spot on the streaming service. Following its debut, Beckett — a political thriller starring John David Washington — caught fire and soared to being the most-watched content, film or TV series, on all of Netflix. So far, the movie is beating other popular projects, such as new episodes of Outer Banks and The Kissing Booth 3.
TV ShowsComplex

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime (August 2021)

Though Netflix and Hulu certainly give it a run for its money, Amazon Prime is no joke when it comes to the TV shows and movies you love. Amazon knows that few of us stick to just one genre, and that's why their selection of movies and TV shows is so great. The streaming platform is stacked with must-see comedy, drama, and horror films, so there's something for everyone. No matter your preferred genre—rom-com, thriller, sci-fi, action, Oscar-winning films—Amazon Prime has something for you.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's Chilling New Serial Killer Documentary Hits the Top 10

Just a week after the six-part series Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami broke its way into the Top 10 streaming charts, Netflix has landed another true-crime hit. The streamer’s original documentary Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes, which offers a new look into the life and crimes of the self-proclaimed "murderer of the century," is currently making waves on more than just social media as it begins to makes its way to the top of the Netflix streaming lists.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Shang-Chi Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has held more than a dozen screenings now, starting with its premiere in Hollywood one week ago and continuing with press screenings and fan events around the country. Now, the review embargo has lifted and the RottenTomatoes score has come in, giving the latest Marvel Studios movie endeavor and impressively "fresh" score: 93% through 56 reviews. This is in line with the initial wave of reactions posted to social media following the premiere and other screenings and agrees with ComicBook.com's 4.5 out of 5 star spoiler-free review by Phase Zero co-host Jamie Jirak.
MoviesMovieWeb

Ethan Hawke's Blumhouse Horror Movie The Black Phone Terrifies CinemaCon

The Black Phone is a new movie from Blumhouse, which sees Ethan Hawke reuniting with Sinister writer and director Scott Derrickson in a chilling tale based on a short story by horror author Joe Hill. Universal unveiled the trailer for the movie as part of their CinemaCon panel on Wednesday, which was introduced by Hawke, who said the movie breaks his self-imposed "no bad guys" rule. In a CinemaCon that was dominated by big franchise movies, The Black Phone stands out as something for those looking for a movie a little more low-key.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Batman CinemaCon Footage Reveals First Look at Andy Serkis as Alfred

Warner Bros. has delivered some of the first footage seen from Robert Pattinson's debut as the Dark Knight in The Batman at CinemaCon this week, and it included a first look at Andy Serkis' Alfred as well as new shots of Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman. While there are many still doubting Pattinson's credentials for taking on the dual Bruce Wayne/Batman role, the more we see of the newest reboot of the franchise the more it looks like we could have another round of doubters about the casting choice on our hands. The CinemaCon footage was accompanied by interviews with some of the cast and some new footage of the newest addition to the Batmobile collection.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Kurt Russell Classic Is Blowing Up On Streaming

Next year marks the 60th anniversary of Kurt Russell‘s screen debut, when he played an uncredited role as Kevin in an episode of Dennis the Menace, and then followed it up with three outings in The Dick Powell Show. The fact that he’s still a world-renowned actor today is a testament to his enduring longevity and legacy boasting a string of smash hits, cult favorites and classics dating back decades.
TV & VideosCNET

Every new movie and show on Netflix: September 2021

September is coming in hot! After a slower summer, things are finally picking back up over at Netflix. A ton of favorite shows are returning. First up is the return of the hit Spanish crime series Money Heist on Sept. 3. The final season of the campy detective fantasy series...
MoviesMovieWeb

Candyman Hooks $22.3M Box Office Win with Weekend Debut

Nia DaCosta and Jordan Peele's Candyman exceeded expectations with an impressive $22.3 million box office debut. The amount was more than enough to take the supernatural slasher movie straight to number one, sending Free Guy down to number two. Peele wrote the script for Candyman while DaCosta handled directing duties, and both have been praised for their work. Peele sought to pay tribute to Clive Barker's source material and redefine the role of African Americans in horror movies.
TV ShowsComicBook

Classic Stephen King Movie Is Coming to Hulu

With October approaching, and Spooky Season almost upon us, people are looking for more horror movies and TV shows to check out on their various streaming services. There are loads of different options out there, but Hulu is adding one more ahead of the Halloween season, bringing beloved Stephen King adaptation to its lineup. Stephen King's It is coming to Hulu on September 1st, giving horror fans a chance to dive back into Tim Curry's iconic performance as Pennywise.
MoviesMovieWeb

Jason Momoa Teases His Buddy Cop Movie with Dave Bautista

In true "what a difference a week makes" style, in the days since Dave Bautista floated his idea to team up with Jason Momoa in a. "{Lethal Weapon style buddy cop movie"} we have seen Momoa confirm that the pair have spoken about the project, and indeed have already pressed forward in making it a real thing. While Momoa original announced the collaboration's progression from something Bautista had "thrown out into the atmosphere" to a genuine movie prospect, he recently was interviewed by Entertainment Weekly and provided a bit more detail on how the whole thing came about and how now his phone won't stop ringing about it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy