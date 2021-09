Nothing Ear 1 true wireless earbuds will be available for purchase in India again on August 31. The company has confirmed the sale date for the second batch of devices. Launched back in July, these new earbuds went on sale for the first time only on August 17. Recently Carl Pei, Founder of the company tweeted saying that they managed to sell about 4,800 units of Nothing Ear 1 in less than 2 minutes on Flipkart.