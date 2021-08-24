Cancel
Chris Johnson believes he's the fastest NFLer of all time

By Caitlyn Holroyd
theScore
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Johnson is confident he'd come out on top in a race between the NFL's fastest players. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Johnson declared himself the fastest to have ever played in the NFL and said there's "no question" he'd win a 40-yard dash against the likes of Tyreek Hill, Deion Sanders, Bo Jackson, Darrell Green, and John Ross in their primes.

