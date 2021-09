The former Category Four Hurricane is expected to move over Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia today through late Wednesday. This will bring the Commonwealth in a very active portion of the cyclone as there will be some bands of rain that have the potential for heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. The rainfall totals are expected to be in the 2 – 4” (isolated pockets of 6+”) range in the Highlands and our Northern counties of Rockbridge and Amherst, and the 1 – 2” range in the NRV and Roanoke Valley.