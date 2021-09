Detroit Cass Tech’s Deone Walker may be a gentle giant off the football field, but on it he becomes a 6-foot-7, 340-pound praying mantis. “He’s a real quiet kid who doesn’t really speak up a lot, but when he does, he means business,” said Marvin Rushing, in his first season as the Technicians head coach. “As we approach game day, he kind of turns it up and is a little bit more active. But honestly, he’s kind of shy, which is kind of shocking given his size and stature, and how he plays. But then again, when it’s game day, and he knows his brothers need him, he’s going to step up.”