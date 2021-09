There’s no way around this fact: the Yankees’ 11-game winning streak is facing its ultimate test. All the good vibes of this hot run will now clash with the bad vibes that seemingly plague the Yankees every time they visit the A’s at the Coliseum. It doesn’t matter what the corporate branding happens to be at the time — the Yankees have fallen ill and more notably, have gone 1-9 in Oakland since the start of 2017.