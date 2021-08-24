World-famous musician nabs a sweet job at Taco Bell
Sure, he's got a couple of hit singles currently on the Billboard Hot 100, but Lil Nas X is expanding into fast food. Taco Bell just named him chief impact officer, a newly-created honorary role that'll combine philanthropy, music and Mexican cuisine. Starting this week, the rapper will star in ads for the restaurant chain's newly-revived breakfast menu and spearhead "menu innovations." Taco Bell will also help promote his forthcoming album Montero, whenever he decides to bless us with it.www.mic.com
