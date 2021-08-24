Cancel
Former Black Kraft Heinz Employees Say Co-Workers Sent Death Threats to Force Them to Quit

By Jeroslyn Johnson
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 7 days ago
Three former Black Kraft Heinz factory workers filed a $30 million lawsuit against the company for racist harassment. On Thursday, CNN reports, attorneys for Alex Horn, Lance Aytman, and Keith Hooker filed their lawsuit in the US Eastern District Court of California. The plaintiffs say their former co-workers left racist notes inside their lockers, calling them the N-word and threatening to kill them if they did not quit their jobs.

