Former Black Kraft Heinz Employees Say Co-Workers Sent Death Threats to Force Them to Quit

If claims made by three former employees of a Tulare, California cheese-making plant are true, Kraft Heinz tolerated an environment of racial discrimination for years at the facility. According to a press release from the law firm Sanford Heisler Sharp, the three former employees sued Kraft Heinz on August 19, seeking at least $30 million in damages for wrongful termination and extreme mental, emotional, and physical distress. Lawyers for Alex Horn, Lance Aytman, and Keith Hooker claim that Kraft Heinz fired the three workers illegally after they had asked for an investigation of racist slurs, vandalism, and death threats at the plant.