Davenport, IA

“Nature's Blueprints: Biomimicry in Art & Design,” September 1 through October 20

By Reader Staff
rcreader.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePutnam Museum & Science Center, 1717 West 12th Street, Davenport IA. Turning to nature for solutions to life's modern problems is the subject of a new and fascinating touring exhibition hosted by the Putnam Museum & Science Center, with the Davenport venue, from September 1 through October 20, treating patrons to the wonders of the world in ExhibitsUSA's Nature's Blueprints: Biomimicry in Art & Design.

www.rcreader.com

