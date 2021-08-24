Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Hugh Jackman’s ‘Reminiscence’ Would Be Better Left Forgotten

By Rex Reed
Observer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnstage, Hugh Jackman is electrifying. On the screen, he’s just another pretty face rendered mediocre in a maelstrom of Hollywood hokum. Whether he’s singing and dancing like a mind-blowing combination of Fred Astaire and Gene Kelly in sold-out one-man Broadway musicals or enchanting his fans as Peter Allen in The Boy from Oz, he has never been anything less than dazzling. In movies that criminally waste his unique talents, he’s never achieved the same status. The turgid, hopelessly misguided Reminiscence is a perfect example of what I mean. This movie is so bad that asking Hugh Jackman to raise it to a higher level is like asking Pavarotti to sing “Mairzy Doats.”

observer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Rebecca Ferguson
Person
Pavarotti
Person
Lisa Joy
Person
Gene Kelly
Person
Thandie Newton
Person
Fred Astaire
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodgers And Hart#Reminiscence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

Hugh Jackman posts rare photo of mum who left him as a child

Australian actor Hugh Jackman shared a rare photo of himself embracing his mother, who left him when he was a young child—and fans didn’t hesitate to show their appreciation for the heartwarming picture. On Monday, Jackman took to his Instagram to post the photo with a simple caption: “Mum.”. The...
MoviesCosmopolitan

Hugh Jackman just gave a major update on The Greatest Showman sequel

The Greatest Showman came out a solid four years ago in 2017, but we're still singing the songs on a pretty much daily basis, especially with a sequel rumoured to be on the cards - we're just prepping. The good news is that film star Hugh Jackman recently gave an update on what stage The Greatest Showman 2 is at. The bad news is it isn't exactly the stage we'd like it to be at...
Moviescosmicbook.news

Ryan Reynolds Still Wants Hugh Jackman Back As Wolverine

Hugh Jackman reveals that Ryan Reynolds still wants him back as Wolverine, and worth a mention is that when Deadpool 3 was at Fox, it featured Logan. With the Multiverse coming to the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange 2, Jake Hamilton talks with Hugh Jackman about his new movie Reminiscence and asks whether or not the use of the Multiverse could get him back as Wolverine.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Hugh Jackman Breaks The Silence On Wolverine Return Rumors

Long before Logan was released, Hugh Jackman repeatedly insisted that it would be his last time growing out the mutton chops and strapping on the claws to play Wolverine. Of course, that hasn’t stopped rumors from making the rounds on a regular basis ever since that he was poised for a return anyway, with Disney’s purchase of Fox the catalyst.
CelebritiesComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Reveals His Next Prank on Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have a long history dating back to Reynolds' first appearance as Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The two pals have a hilarious faux feud that's been ongoing ever since Reynolds tried to get Jackman to appear in the Deadpool movies. These days, the stars have both hilarious and heartwarming interactions with each other on social media, and they've been involved with a series of pranks against each other. Currently, Reynolds is promoting his upcoming movie, Free Guy, and teased he has some more pranks up his sleeve when it comes to his former co-star.
Movies/Film

Hugh Jackman Still Done Playing Wolverine, Officially Shoots Down MCU Rumors

Last month, Hugh Jackman got Marvel fans in a tizzy when he posted some artwork of Wolverine by digital artist Boss Logic to his Instagram stories, followed by a photo of him with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Fans took this to mean that Jackman was hinting at the mutant’s arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, while making the press rounds for the upcoming movie Reminiscence, the actor confirmed that no such plan is in the works.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Hugh Jackman Unveils the Origin of Reminiscence’s Titular Machine

Hugh Jackman Unveils the Origin of Reminiscence’s Titular Machine. In a matter of days, Hugh Jackman will return to the sci-fi genre as Reminiscence makes its debut. The trailer for the movie was released a few weeks ago, but plenty of details are still under wraps. In the upcoming sci-fi movie, Jackman is Nick Bannister, a private investigator of the mind, who uses a Reminiscence machine to navigate the mind of his clients. (Yes, it does sound a bit like Inception.) Now, the Australian actor has shared a few details about his next job.
MoviesMovieWeb

Hugh Jackman Makes It Very Clear He'll Never Return as Wolverine

With Disney acquiring Fox Studios, one of the most exciting parts about the acquisition was the fact that the X-Men and Fantastic Four properties would now be a part of Marvel Studios once more. Ever since the acquisition, there has been no shortage of speculation about the potential casts for both properties. With the exception of Deadpool, who will continue to be portrayed by one Ryan Reynolds, it's been assumed that all of the characters would be recast.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Reminiscence review: "Hugh Jackman provides a robust lead in flawed sci-fi noir"

"Nothing is more addictive than the past," mutters Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman), the morally questionable gumshoe at the heart of Lisa Joy’s future-set noir Reminiscence. Living in Miami, at a time when the oceans have risen and large portions of the city are underwater, Bannister’s work revolves around plundering people’s memories. "Nostalgia became a way of life," he reasons. "There wasn’t a lot to look forward to. So people began looking back."
Movieswearecritix.com

Have You Heard About Hugh Jackman's Upcoming Sci-Fi Thriller, "Reminiscence"?

The is no doubt that the movie industry had changed drastically over the past year. Especially when it comes to how they market their upcoming releases. But we've found this extremely odd, that a film being so close to its release date wouldn't get that bit of extra push it deserved. For example, it took a second visit to the theater to watch The Suicide Squad to catch wind of this latest feature film. The film we're talking about, is Warner Bros' " Reminiscence".
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Hugh Jackman Apologizes For Breaking The Internet With Wolverine Photos

Hugh Jackman may have been engaged in a back-and-forth trolling battle with Ryan Reynolds that’s raged on for years, but the former Wolverine still underestimated the power of social media and the speed at which scuttlebutt travels online when he posted a couple of fairly innocuous images online. The actor...
MoviesComicBook

Real Steel Director Hopes To Put Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Together For Sequel

The director of Real Steel is aiming to reunite Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the sequel. Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis had the chance to speak with Shawn Levy about Free Guy this week. That film stars Reynolds, and it is no secret that he and Jackman are notorious friends. Uniting the duo in a sequel to the movie would make the hype for an audience favorite push into an entirely different weight class. However, the filmmaker has been talking a lot about Real Steel lately, and the fans are hungry. The 2011 feature had a bit of a resurgence on Netflix last year during the quarantine period. During the summer, Real Steel climbed the Top 10, which had the director and his star scratching their heads. Still, never say never when it comes to Hollywood. We’ve seen that an old property never goes to waste time and time again.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Hugh Jackman Takes A Break From Promoting New Movie Reminiscence To Send Congrats To Ryan Reynolds Over Free Guy

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. What two famously feuding actors have action movies out this month that aren't Marvel-related? Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman! Sadly, it’s not that Wolverine/Deadpool road trip movie that almost happened, but the two talented men are part of some really exciting original films this summer. Amidst Jackman’s upcoming film Reminiscence, he is leaving his beef with Reynolds behind to hype up Free Guy.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Does Hugh Jackman Have Skin Cancer?

Hugh Jackman is in the midst of a skin cancer scare and recently underwent a biopsy on his face. The results of his test are in. Last week, Jackman took to Instagram to update his fans on a skin irregularity. He wore a small bandage on the bridge of his nose and said his dermatologist was doing a biopsy. He urged his followers to get checked and wear sunscreen.
MoviesMovieWeb

Real Steel 2 Talks Are Finally Happening with Hugh Jackman Says Director Shawn Levy

Real Steel 2 is still a possibility. This October will mark the tenth anniversary of Real Steel, the boxing robot drama starring Hugh Jackman and directed by Shawn Levy. Though reviews were mixed, the movie was a hit at the box office, albeit perhaps not as much as Disney had been hoping for. Possibly due to falling short of expectations, a sequel was never made and the world had seemingly moved on.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Ryan Reynolds May Have Just Said The Nicest Thing About Hugh Jackman We’ll Ever Hear Him Say

The ongoing "feud" between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is always good for a laugh. The two have been repeatedly taking shots at each other on and off for years. It's clear that the two actors really do like each other, it's the reason that the feud us so funny in the first place. However, now Reynolds may have just totally blown up the whole gag now that he's said the quiet part out loud and simply admitted that actually Jackman is just a really great guy.
MoviesDen of Geek

Reminiscence Review: Hugh Jackman’s New Sci-fi Movie from Westworld Creator

Reminiscence opens on a striking image of a half-submerged Miami, with buildings rising out of the deepest part of the water like tombstones in a flooded graveyard, while the less inundated areas are filled with people splashing through knee-high water on foot or cruising blithely down streets in boats like they’re vacationing in Venice.

Comments / 0

Community Policy