Hugh Jackman’s ‘Reminiscence’ Would Be Better Left Forgotten
Onstage, Hugh Jackman is electrifying. On the screen, he’s just another pretty face rendered mediocre in a maelstrom of Hollywood hokum. Whether he’s singing and dancing like a mind-blowing combination of Fred Astaire and Gene Kelly in sold-out one-man Broadway musicals or enchanting his fans as Peter Allen in The Boy from Oz, he has never been anything less than dazzling. In movies that criminally waste his unique talents, he’s never achieved the same status. The turgid, hopelessly misguided Reminiscence is a perfect example of what I mean. This movie is so bad that asking Hugh Jackman to raise it to a higher level is like asking Pavarotti to sing “Mairzy Doats.”observer.com
