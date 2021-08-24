Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Meet the 2021 Winners of the Build Your Legacy Contest

By Essence
Essence
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDedicated to supporting Black female entrepreneurship, Pine-Sol and ESSENCE created The Build Your Legacy Contest to invest in Black women business owners who are contributing to the positive economic impact, right where they live. This contest kicked off once again on March 1 and received more than four hundred applicants sharing their stories. Pine-Sol and ESSENCE narrowed the entries down to three finalists and opened the voting up to the public.

www.essence.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Loss#Natural Hair#Breast Cancer#Founder Of Hire#Ur Way Cleaning Service#Linkedin#Juneteenth#Hireblack#Co Founder Of Coils#Afro#Coilstolocs Com#Llc Coming#Legacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
LifestyleEssence

This Black Hospitality Entrepreneur Launched A Wine Brand “For The Culture”

Alex Schrecengost is one of several Black women entrepreneurs building their own spaces in the wine world. Alex Schrecengost knows a thing or two about doing it for the culture. The wine and spirits enthusiast worked at wine importer Wilson Daniels as their head of communications across the national and wholesale fine wine brands, overseeing traditional comms, executive visibility, advertising, corporate events, digital content and social media. But she noticed one thing was missing in the industry: more of “us.”
Saint Louis, MORFT (Riverfront Times)

Volpi Foods Announces St. Louis Mural Contest Winner

Volpi Foods’ plain, white wall is about to get a whole lot more color. Jordan Bauer, a 29 year old artist, was selected to paint a mural for the business. Volpi Foods (5256 Daggett Avenue, 314-446-7950) hosted a mural contest in July, with voting taking place in August. The goal was for the mural to honor the “vibrant heritage of the Hill community,” according to a statement from Volpi Foods’ CEO Lorenza Pasetti.
EconomyEssence

Meet The Black Woman Empowering Future Founders Through Her #CEOGirlSummer Program

Black Business Month Spotlight: Get inspired by Kelly Fair, a Chicago native who's committed to building up next generation's entrepreneurs. Polished Pebbles CEO and Chicago native Kelly Fair believes every girl is a CEO—and she’s committed to helping them to believe it too when she launched the Every Girl Is a CEO Summer Work-Study Program.
LifestyleEssence

Meet The Black Woman On A Mission To Change Lives — One Juice At A Time

Lakeasha Brown, also affectionately known as LaKeashaFIT, is the owner and Chief Juicing Officer of 1987 Juices. When Lakeasha Brown started 1987 Juices in 2016, she never imagined the immense thirst for green juice that her little shop would quench all over the Los Angeles area. Fast-forward five short years, and the pressed juice company is now helping juice lovers pop bottles across the country, with countless juice cleanse home deliveries nationwide.
Small BusinessPosted by
Cheddar News

Facebook #BuyBlack Summit to Elevate Black-Owned Small Businesses

After more than a year of struggles for small businesses, especially those owned by Black entrepreneurs, Facebook is holding a virtual conference called the #BuyBlack Summit on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Rachael Hawk, the small business marketing manager for the social media giant, talked to Cheddar about what's in store for participants in the three-hour event. "The programming is packed with a bunch of information that will help enable Black businesses to drive more sales, which is especially important ahead of the holiday season," she said.
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

Move 4 Less announces winners of Create Your Dream Home kids art contest

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Local kids were given a chance to let their imagination run wild as they created their own dream house for a chance to win some awesome prizes. Las Vegas-based moving company, Move 4 Less invited kids to create their dream home using art supplies and boxes, with the company providing all the materials needed.
DesignArchDaily

Meet the 3 Winners of The ArchDaily and Strelka Award

The second round of voting has decided three winners of the ArchDaily & Strelka Award. The grand prize winner will be announced on September 7th at the Future Architect Conference. The joint award is organized by ​ArchDaily, Strelka KB, and Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design. The open call...
Hobbieswinemag.com

Build Your Cellar Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF MONEY IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS SWEEPSTAKES. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF MONEY WILL NOT IMPROVE THE CHANCES OF WINNING. The “Build Your Cellar” Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is intended for legal residents of the United States of America and shall only be construed and evaluated according to U.S. law and applicable state law.
SocietyConnecticut Post

Our New Podcast Celebrates Black Entrepreneurs & Creators

Heading out for an end-of-summer road trip? Need some background noise to drown out the world on your daily walk? Wherever you’re going, the Food52 Podcast Network’s got your back with deep dives into food history, recipe cook-throughs, and today, a brand-new show: Black & Highly Flavored. Showcasing talented innovators...
BusinessPosted by
Black Enterprise

Amazon To Host Second Annual ‘Represent The Future’ Summit To Help BIPOC Entrepreneurs

Amazon will host its second annual Represent The Future (RTF) Summit to help minority entrepreneurs beginning today. The event begins at 9 a.m. Pacific/12 p.m. Eastern. The virtual career fair will run through Wednesday and is a chance for Black, Latinx, and Native American professionals of all backgrounds and levels of experience to gather. Speakers and sessions will highlight Amazon’s global business ecosystem, customer-obsessed culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion and the role innovation, invention, and intrapreneurship play in building the future.
LifestylePosted by
Black Enterprise

Meet The Five Black Men and Women Influencing The Wine Industry

Meet five Black wine enthusiasts who are trailblazers among the most distinguished in the industry. Travel Noire reported that Wine Enthusiast released its “40 Under 40 Tastemakers of 2021,” which included these tasteful men and women. 1. Phillippe André, 37. André is a second-generation sommelier and restaurateur. He developed a...
Visual ArtPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Spruill to announce art installation contest winner at Spirits for Spruill

The Spruill Center for the Arts will announce the winner of its art installation contest, called “AMPLIFY,” during an October fundraiser. The center’s annual fundraising event Spirits for Spruill will be held on Oct. 16 from 4-7 p.m. at the Spruill Gallery at 4681 Ashford Dunwoody Road. This is the fundraiser’s fourth year, and will […] The post Spruill to announce art installation contest winner at Spirits for Spruill appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Palmdale, CAtheavtimes.com

Winners announced in “Generations” juried art contest

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale announced the winners of the 7th annual Generations Juried Art Contest at a reception held on Friday, Aug. 20, simultaneously at Legacy Commons and the Palmdale Playhouse. Entries for the “Generations” juried art competition were received starting in July and closed on Aug. 5,...
Michigan Statemoodyonthemarket.com

West Michigan Photo Contest Winners Unveiled

The West Michigan Tourist Association has announced the winners in this year’s West Michigan Photo Contest. From a field of over 1,800 photo submissions, the top 50 were made available for public voting on the West Michigan Facebook Page. With over 33,000 votes cast, the four winning photos were announced this week, and can be found below.
Visual Artmidfloridanewspapers.com

Back to School Coloring Contest Winners!

Before heading back to school, many children colored and submitted their artwork to the Triangle News Leader’s Back to School Coloring Contest. Pictured here are the happy artists chosen by the Triangle News Leader staff: Leah, age 4, Kinsey, age 8, and Bryson, age 12. Each winner received a family-four pack of tickets to Crayola Experience in Orlando and a coloring book with crayons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy