After a strong showing in the spring and summer AAU circuits, Reed Sheppard is now a 5-star recruit at Rivals. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Sheppard is now ranked 21st overall and fourth among shooting guards in the Class of 2023. There was also a Rivals FutureCast pick logged this week by recruiting analyst Russ Wood in favor of the Wildcats, who now hold both predictions at Rivals, as well as all eight picks at 247 Sports, which has him ranked 62nd overall.