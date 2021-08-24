Why Entrepreneurs Aren't Really Risk Takers

The Great Resignation, a term first coined in 2019 by Texas A&M's Anthony Klotz to predict a mass, voluntary exodus from the workforce, is here, and it's quite real. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, during the months of April, May, and June 2021, a total of 11.5 million workers quit their jobs. Recent studies indicate that it's likely not over. A survey of over 30,000 workers conducted by Microsoft found that 41 percent are considering quitting; that number jumps to 54 percent when Gen-Z is considered alone. Gallup found that 48 percent of employees are actively searching for new opportunities. And Persio reported that 38 percent of those they surveyed planned to make a change in the next six months.
