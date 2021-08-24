Why Entrepreneurs Aren't Really Risk Takers

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. The ability to effectively delegate can be one of the most effective tools a good leader can use. Without the ability to delegate one becomes “the bottleneck of their own success." While this is of course true, delegating can be hard and requires a great deal of trust in one’s team. There is also the persistent voice in one’s head that argues that “if you want something done right you need to do it yourself." So how do leaders delegate effectively in a way that allows them to be completely satisfied with the results?