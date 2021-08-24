Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok tests shopping tabs with select Shopify merchants

By Ian Carlos Campbell
The Verge
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok announced it’s piloting a new in-app shopping experience on Tuesday as part of its ongoing partnership with Shopify (via The New York Times). TikTok Shopping allows select merchants from the US, Canada, and the UK to use a new shopping tab and product links to sell products from Shopify storefronts.

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merchants#The New York Times#Tiktok Shopping#Hype#Kylie Cosmetics#Qvc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

WhatsApp disappearing messages might soon last up to 90 days

Disappearing messages, once Snapchat’s selling feature, is becoming more prevalent on almost all major messaging platforms that want to advertise their security and privacy features. Each platform naturally gives it its own spin, mostly in how long they allow messages to stay alive. WhatsApp, for example, is giving users more options to keep messages around as long as they want, even going as far as three months tops.
InternetThe Verge

The most popular posts on Facebook are plagiarized

The conventional wisdom around the “widely viewed content report” that Facebook released last week is that it obscured more than it revealed. The company’s effort to demonstrate that most users do not regularly see divisive news stories in their feeds received widespread criticism for offering only the highest-level view of the data possible. The most-shared domain on Facebook is YouTube.com? Great, thanks.
Behind Viral Videosgizmochina.com

TikTok dethrones Facebook to emerge as the world’s most downloaded social media app

The latest Nikkei Asia Report has indicated that video-sharing social media platform, TikTok has overtaken Facebook as the most downloaded social media app in the world. Facebook had maintained a sort of stranglehold on the first position up to this year, fuelled by a number of factors that had continued to attract millions of users to the app. Facebook currently has an aggregate total of more than a trillion downloads of its app currently.
Cell PhonesUS News and World Report

Instagram Rolls Out Ads on Shop Tab Globally

(Reuters) - Instagram will launch advertising on its Shop feature globally, the Facebook Inc-owned app said on Tuesday, as it seeks to earn more money from brands hoping to reach new customers. Instagram Shop is a tab on the photo and video sharing app that lets users browse items such...
Behind Viral Videoschainstoreage.com

Survey: Shopping via TikTok explodes

In the past 12 months, the number of consumers shopping on TikTok has increased by more than six times. According to a recent survey of members of Bazaarvoice’s Influenster online product review community, shopping via the TikTok (567%), Twitter (300%), and Pinterest (250%) social media platforms has increased dramatically in the past 12 months. However, during that time period, the top choice for where to shop online was a brand’s website (77%) followed by Instagram (54%).
InternetPosted by
Vice

Instagram Shuts Down Fake Likes Factory

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Instagram recently sent a cease and desist demand to a site that sold fake likes and engagement on the platform, prompting the site to shut down in response, according to a person involved in the site and confirmation from Instagram.
Internettheboxhouston.com

Instagram Cracks Down On Companies Selling Fake Likes And Engagement

Instagram wants to put an end to the cap. They have started to crack down on companies who offer fake engagement. As spotted on Vice Magazine the insanely popular social media app is getting serious on third party brands cooking the books when it comes to taps to the heart icon. According to the article Facebook, who owns IG, served LikeUp.Me with a cease and desist last week. In response the company shut down their site with a message saying “Sorry, LikeUp isn’t working :(. This service will no longer work. Sorry. Refunds for the last month are being processed. If you didn’t get a refund after July 1, 2021, please send your order number & the email you used to sign up here: hello@likeup.me”. The story is further validated by an email reportedly sent by their CEO, Aleksey Bykhun, looking for legal assistance regarding the matter. “I’m looking for a small consultation in answering to the C&D letter from Facebook” he wrote.
InternetKCEN TV NBC 6

Twitter just changed its font — and users are upset

SAN FRANCISCO, California — If you live on Twitter, you probably instantly noticed the different font on the social media site. The new font, called Chirp, was first revealed in January and was implemented just a couple of days ago. Part of the motivation behind the change was, along with a few other improvements, to boost user experience and highlight user content better — or so they say.
TV & VideosPhone Arena

Reddit adds TikTok style short-form video feed to its iOS app

A big change is coming to the iOS version of the Reddit app. Know for written conversations between members, the app is going to take a cue from TikTok and add short-form video capabilities to the iOS version of the Reddit app. According to TechCrunch, a button to the right of the search bar on the Reddit app, when tapped, will show a stream of videos in a configuration similar to TikTok.
TV & Videosbuzzfeednews.com

Will Everything On Social Media Be Shopping?

TikTok moving quickly to become a fully integrated shoppable e-commerce experience - "Storefronts and Product Links" in beta 👀. If we know anything about the future of social media, it’s that there’s still a lot of money to be made, and that companies like Instagram and TikTok will continue to compete for our dollars.
InternetMySanAntonio

They launch ads in the Instagram Shop tab to facilitate your sales

Instagram announced that as of this Tuesday, ads were launched globally in the Instagram Shops tab to make it easier for people to discover brands and buy from them when they feel like browsing. The Facebook-owned platform indicated that ads will appear as tiles on the Instagram Shops tab. Image:...
Behind Viral VideosThe Verge

TikTok follows Snap and Facebook by testing new augmented reality developer tools

TikTok is testing an experimental set of developer tools that might one day let creators build augmented reality effects for the popular app. The platform is called TikTok Effect Studio and is currently in private beta, according to a report from TechCrunch. TikTok told the publication that Effect Studio is simply an “experiment” at this stage and may not make it to a full launch.
InternetSearchengine Journal

Facebook’s First-Ever Report On Most Viewed Content

Facebook published a report which offers a first-ever look at what content gets the most views in peoples’ news feeds. The report published today is the first in a series of reports. It focuses on which domains, links, pages, and posts get the most views in the US. A view...

Comments / 0

Community Policy