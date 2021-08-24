Cancel
Business

Velodyne Lidar responds to David Hall’s latest false statements

 7 days ago

Velodyne Lidar today responded to the latest false statements contained in David Hall’s August 23, 2021 open letter to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”). The Company believes that this latest missive from David Hall is part of an ongoing, self-serving and deceptive campaign in which he has used false statements to disparage the Company’s Board and distract attention from his own repeated pattern of misconduct. This misconduct dates back to Mr. Hall’s failure to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in his dealings with Company officers and directors, resulting in his censure and removal as Chairman of the Board.

