The first Final Fantasy was released in 1987 as an early contributor to the budding JRPG genre of the time. Later, it would be remastered for the Wonderswan in 2000, then for the Playstation in 2002, the Gameboy Advance in 2004, the Playstation Portable in 2007, and countless others until the most recent Pixel Remasters on PC and mobile phones. In each of these remasters, adjustments big and small were made to align the original game’s values with the contemporary state of the franchise and to update the games for modern technology. Yet as the Pixel Remaster makes the 15th iteration of the title over 34 years it brings to question how much has changed and how much has stayed the same. It has become the software of Theseus; if you remake a game so many times, does the original game still remain?